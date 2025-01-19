'If there are interesting offers...': Suriya hints at Bollywood career
National Award-winning actor Suriya recently moved to Mumbai with his wife, Jyotika, and kids, Diya and Dev.
In a recent interview with ETimes, he said he loves the city's energy and will continue to travel between Mumbai and Chennai for work.
The superstar also hinted at taking up Bollywood projects in the future.
Career plans
Suriya's plans to work in Bollywood
On his Bollywood future, he said, "I will continue to work in Chennai and Mumbai. If there are interesting offers from the Hindi film industry, why not? Mumbai is home now but I will continue to shuttle between Chennai and Mumbai."
Suriya is also in talks with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a mythological drama.
He said, "My meeting with Rakeysh went very well. But I can't reveal much about it."
Family transition
Suriya's next project is 'Retro'
Suriya, last seen in Kanguva, is currently busy with Retro, co-starring Pooja Hegde.
Director Karthik Subbaraj has teased that the film is essentially a romantic one, laced with high-voltage drama.
Suriya (49) will play a man battling severe temper issues who is determined to change for his love interest, essayed by Hegde (34).
The film will release on May 1.