On his Bollywood future, he said, "I will continue to work in Chennai and Mumbai. If there are interesting offers from the Hindi film industry, why not? Mumbai is home now but I will continue to shuttle between Chennai and Mumbai."

Suriya is also in talks with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a mythological drama.

He said, "My meeting with Rakeysh went very well. But I can't reveal much about it."