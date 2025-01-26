'Pretty spectacular...': Show creator teases 'The Night Agent' S03
What's the story
Netflix's action thriller series, The Night Agent, has officially been renewed for a third season. The announcement came even before the premiere of the second season.
In Season 2, the protagonist Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) was promoted to a Night Agent and found himself in danger once again alongside Rose (Luciane Buchchan).
Now, fans are eagerly awaiting what lies ahead in Season 3.
In a recent interview, creator Shawn Ryan teased the upcoming season.
Season 3
Expect a fantastic season opener!
Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter, "We've got some pretty spectacular stuff that will be part of our season opener."
"We always endeavor to keep things realistic and grounded. We understood that in a movie, Peter and Rose would end up together. But in an ongoing series, what are the realities that these characters are facing?"
"The last thing we would do is manufacture crisis after crisis season after season that feel artificial to keep them together."
Emotional beats
Peter will be facing consequences of his actions in S03
In another interview with Deadline, Ryan revealed, "Peter realizes that, while he got the desired result of saving Rose, stopping the attack on the UN, that the actions that he took to achieve that had some unintended consequences that could be even bigger, perhaps, than the things he stopped."
"That will be a part of Season 3, him trying to emotionally and logistically deal with the unintended consequences of his actions in Season 2."
Filming update
Production and premiere details of 'The Night Agent' S03
Part of the third season is already in production in Istanbul, Turkey, and filming will continue in New York from February 2025.
Although an exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet, Season 3 of The Night Agent is expected to premiere in 2026.
This is in line with the pattern of dropping a new season roughly a year after the previous one.
Cast and crew
Cast updates and creator's enthusiasm for 'The Night Agent' S03
Basso is confirmed to reprise his role as Peter Sutherland in the third season.
The cast will also include a number of new regulars such as David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, and Callum Vinson. Indian actor Suraj Sharma has been announced as a recurring character.
Ryan has also indicated that the show can continue beyond the third season.