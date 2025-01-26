What's the story

Netflix's action thriller series, The Night Agent, has officially been renewed for a third season. The announcement came even before the premiere of the second season.

In Season 2, the protagonist Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) was promoted to a Night Agent and found himself in danger once again alongside Rose (Luciane Buchchan).

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting what lies ahead in Season 3.

In a recent interview, creator Shawn Ryan teased the upcoming season.