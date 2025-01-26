'Mirzapur,' 'Delhi Crime': Shows returning with new seasons
What's the story
The coming months promise to be extremely exciting for OTT platforms, with many eagerly awaited web series returning with new seasons.
Among them are Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur Season 4, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, among others, and Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 3.
Here are some of the most eagerly-anticipated shows returning with new seasons.
#1, #2
'The Family Man 3' and 'Farzi 2'
Manoj Bajpayee has wrapped up shooting for the third season of the critically acclaimed series, The Family Man. Given the complexity and scale of the show, the post-production is expected to take nine to 12 months.
This indicates a possible Diwali 2025 premiere.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's Farzi Season 2 is also creating a buzz among fans, with its release anticipated toward the end of 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.
#3, #4, #5
'Delhi Crime,' 'Kohrra' and 'Maamla Legal Hai'
The acclaimed series Delhi Crime returns with its third season, expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2025 or early 2026. The show is known for its captivating narratives inspired by real-life crimes.
Kohrra and Maamla Legal Hai, which stream on Netflix, will also return with their second seasons in the coming months.
An official update about their release dates is awaited.
#6, #7
'Panchayat' and 'Freedom at Midnight'
Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat will return with its fourth season after three critically acclaimed seasons.
It stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, among others.
Moreover, SonyLIV's historical drama series Freedom at Midnight has also been renewed for a second season.
It stars a large ensemble cast comprising Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla.