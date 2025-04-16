What's the story

The Supreme Court has upheld the use of the Urdu language on a signboard of a municipal council in Maharashtra.

The ruling came on a petition by Varshatai Sanjay Bagade, a former councilor of Patur town.

She had challenged the use of Urdu on the Municipal Council's nameboard, saying it was against the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages) Act, 2022.

Dismissing Bagade's petition, the SC said both Urdu and Marathi enjoyed equal status under the Constitution.