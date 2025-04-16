Last Mughal emperor's 'descendant' asks UN to protect Aurangzeb's tomb
What's the story
Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor, has written to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
He has appealed for his intervention in protecting Aurangzeb's tomb in Kuldabad, Maharashtra.
This comes after violent protests erupted in Nagpur last month over the demand to remove the tomb.
Tomb's status
Claims of custodianship and legal protection
Prince Yakub is the alleged Mutawalli (caretaker) of the Waqf property containing Aurangzeb's tomb.
He says the grave is a 'Monument of National Importance' under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.
"As per the provisions of this Act, no unauthorized construction, alteration, destruction or excavation can be undertaken at or near the protected monument," his letter to Guterres said.
Protection plea
Concerns over tomb's security and cultural heritage
Prince Yakub has also raised concerns about the condition of Aurangzeb's tomb and called for better security.
He said recent protests and hate campaigns were due to the distortion of history in films, media outlets, and social media platforms.
He further said international law requires the protection of cultural heritage for posterity.
His letter also mentioned India's pledge to the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage, 1972.
Appeal to UN
Call for UN intervention in Aurangzeb's tomb case
Prince Yakub urged the UN Secretary-General's office to take cognizance of the matter and instruct the Central Government and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to provide comprehensive legal cover to Aurangzeb's tomb.
He maintained it should be secured and preserved as per national as well as international laws.
Yakub, who lives in Hyderabad, also believes that his genealogical ties give him legal ownership of the Taj Mahal.
To support his claim, he even presented his DNA report at court.