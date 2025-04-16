What's the story

Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor, has written to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He has appealed for his intervention in protecting Aurangzeb's tomb in Kuldabad, Maharashtra.

This comes after violent protests erupted in Nagpur last month over the demand to remove the tomb.