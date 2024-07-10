Maharashtra: Ex-CRPF man shoots son for assaulting grandson, arrested
A 68-year-old ex-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for allegedly shooting his son. The incident took place on Monday night in the Chintamani Nagar area, as per police reports released on Tuesday. The former paramilitary jawan, now working as a security guard for bank cash vans, had earlier "scolded his son and daughter-in-law for physically abusing their 4-year-old child."
Son shot in leg, hospitalized; father arrested
According to reports, the ex-security personnel carries a licensed weapon. During their argument, in anger, Manik Pundilikrao Ingale, aged 68, fired a shot at his son, Nitin Manik Ingale, 40, using a 12-bore rifle. An official from Ajni police station confirmed the incident. The son was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after neighbors alerted the police.
Man shot at son over 'chowkidar' taunt: Report
However, according to a report by the Times of India, the man allegedly shot his son after being taunted as a "chowkidar." Manik has arrested on charges of attempted murder and violation of the Arms Act and Nitin is out of danger, reports said. Further investigation in the case is underway.