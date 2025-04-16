Air hostess, on ventilator support, sexually assaulted in Gurugram hospital
What's the story
A 46-year-old air hostess has alleged that she was sexually assaulted while on ventilator support in the ICU of a private hospital in Gurugram.
The crime was reportedly committed on April 6 and was reported to police by her husband after she was discharged on April 13.
A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station on her complaint, and an investigation is on.
Incident details
Victim's health deteriorated during training trip
The air hostess was in Gurugram for a training program on her company's behalf and was staying in a hotel. Her health had worsened after an incident of drowning, which required hospitalization.
She was first admitted to a private hospital but was later shifted by her husband to another Gurugram facility for further treatment on April 5.
Assault claims
Allegations of sexual assault during hospitalization
In her complaint, the victim claimed that on April 6, when she was unconscious and couldn't speak as she was on a ventilator, some of the hospital staff sexually assaulted her.
"She was also unconscious at the time of the incident, and two nurses were also around her," she said in her complaint.
After she was discharged from the hospital, she told her husband about the alleged assault.
Investigation underway
Police investigation launched after victim's report
When the victim told her husband about the incident, he informed the police and then lodged a complaint with the police in front of their legal advisor.
"Following a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station, Gurugram," said Gurugram police spokesman Sandeep Kumar.
A police team was sent to check duty records and CCTV footage of the hospital to identify suspects.
No comment
Hospital management remains silent on allegations
The hospital management has refused to comment on the air hostess' allegations, while the hospital's security personnel have denied knowing anything about it.
A 2024 report by the Times of India states that sexual assault on patients in Indian hospitals is far from uncommon, but there are no extensive studies on the matter.