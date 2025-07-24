T20I Tri-Series: Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert slam half-centuries against Zimbabwe

New Zealand racked up 190/6 against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series at Harare Sports Club. The Black Caps were powered by substantial knocks from Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra. The duo added 108 runs for the second wicket. Seifert and Ravindra paired up after Tim Robinson departed quite early. Michael Bracewell slammed a vital 26* (16) toward the end.

Partnership Pivotal stand for NZ Electing to bat, NZ were dealt an early blow in the format Robinson (10). However, Seifert and Ravindra attacked the Zimbabwe bowlers for the next 10 overs. The latter was the first to reach his half-century, in the 12th over, off 32 balls. In the very next over, Seifert slammed a 33-ball half-century. The partnership was broken by Tinotenda Maposa in the following over.

Information Ravindra first to depart As mentioned, Maposa gave Zimbabwe the much-needed breakthrough in the form of Ravindra. The latter scored a 39-ball 63 (4s-7 and 6s-2). In a bid to accelerate, Seifert fell to Richard Ngarava in the 17th over. He slammed a 45-ball 75 (4s-9 and 6s-1).

Stats Notable stats of Seifert and Ravindra During the innings, Seifert raced past 1,700 runs in T20I cricket. In 70 T20Is, he has racked up 1,706 runs at a strike rate of 143.12. He slammed his 12th half-century in the format. On the other hand, Ravindra recorded his third half-century in T20I cricket. The talented left-handed batter 405 runs from 29 matches with a strike rate of 132.78.