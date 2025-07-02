Thailand boy, abandoned with dogs, 'doesn't speak, just barks'  

An eight-year-old boy in Thailand could only speak by barking after being abandoned with his family's six dogs for years, authorities said. The child was discovered after a local school principal alerted politician and activist Paveena Hongsakul. According to Khaosod English, the boy had not attended school in two years, despite his mother receiving approximately 400 baht (US$12) in government education fund. Neighbors said she often begged for food and money, leaving her son alone with the dogs.

Family situation Boy found living with mother and brother Authorities raided the family's home after receiving concerns from the school principal. They found the boy living with his mother and 23-year-old brother, both of whom tested positive for drugs. Hongsakul, president of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, described the scene as "pitiful." She said that "he didn't speak, he just barked," adding that it was heart-wrenching to see.

Education neglect Why the boy was not sent to school Hongsakul highlighted that the boy's mother had stopped sending him to school after receiving subsidies for free education. The boy had been to the school only once when he was in first grade and had not been allowed to go back. She said, "His mother hasn't allowed him to go to school since he received a subsidy for free education. After getting the money, she simply kept him at home."