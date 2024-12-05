Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns has been appointed as the captain of Italy's cricket team, a move backed by the Italian Cricket Federation president, Fabio Marabini.

His leadership is expected to boost Italy's performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup qualifying stages.

Burns switched to Italy cricket team in May 2023

Former Australian batter Joe Burns appointed as captain of Italy

What's the story Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns has been appointed as the new captain of Italy's cricket team. The development comes after Burns switched to Italy in May this year. He qualified to represent Italy through his mother's heritage. This resulted in his debut for the side in June this year. Notable, Burns played 23 Test matches for Australia between December 2014 and December 2020.

Captain's statement

Burns expresses honor to lead Italy

In a statement, Burns said he was honored to be selected to lead Italy on the international stage. He called it a return to his family's roots and emphasized the huge potential of Italian cricket. "Together with my team-mates, we are working to achieve ambitious goals and make our fans proud," he said.

Leadership endorsement

Italian Cricket Federation president backs Burns

Fabio Marabini, the Italian Cricket Federation president, has backed Burns in his new role as captain. He lauded Burns for his generosity and professionalism since joining the team. "His choice as captain reflects our ambition to take Italian cricket to new levels," Marabini said. He also spoke about their hopes for Burns's leadership in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup qualifying stages.

Cricket career

Burns's impressive performance for Italy

Since his Italy debut, Burns has featured in five T20Is and scored 211 runs at an average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 144.52. In his previous T20I, the former Aussie opener scored an unbeaten 108 off just 55 balls against Romania in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A. His performance helped his team secure a victory.

Professional journey

Burns's T20 franchise career and Australian stint

Burns has also been signed by the Dubai Capitals for the next season of UAE's ILT20, highlighting his rising stature in franchise T20 cricket. He has played in competitions such as the Vitality Blast and Big Bash League in the past. As an opener for Australia, Burns racked up 1,442 runs from 40 Test innings between December 2014 and December 2020.