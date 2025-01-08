Julen Lopetegui's time at West Ham is nearing an end
What's the story
West Ham United canceled a planned press conference with head coach Julen Lopetegui, adding to the speculation surrounding his future at the club.
The 58-year-old Spanish coach was due to speak to the media on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's FA Cup third-round clash against Aston Villa.
However, despite the cancelation, Lopetegui did hold a training session with the players earlier in the day.
The Spaniard's future looks almost over with the club seeing options.
Replacement discussions
West Ham in talks with potential replacements
The abrupt cancelation of the press conference comes amid speculation that Lopetegui could be sacked.
As per Sky Sports, Potter is imminently going to take charge as the ex-Chelsea boss is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract. It is clear the Hammers will ending Lopetegui's services imminently.
Former AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca and former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier was also contacted by the club.
Performance review
Lopetegui's tenure at West Ham marked by highs and lows
Lopetegui's job was already on the line ahead of a home fixture against Wolves last month.
A win in that match ignited a four-game unbeaten run, West Ham's best of the season.
However, despite the high, recent heavy losses- 5-0 at home to Liverpool and 4-1 away at Manchester City- have seen the club sit at 14th on the table, just seven points above the relegation zone.