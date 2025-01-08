What's the story

West Ham United canceled a planned press conference with head coach Julen Lopetegui, adding to the speculation surrounding his future at the club.

The 58-year-old Spanish coach was due to speak to the media on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's FA Cup third-round clash against Aston Villa.

However, despite the cancelation, Lopetegui did hold a training session with the players earlier in the day.

The Spaniard's future looks almost over with the club seeing options.