Sabalenka won a total of 62 points and 20 winners throughout the match. She served three aces compared to Swiatek's one.

The former had a win percentage of 47 and 65 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted eight of her 10 break points.

Notably, Swiatek had more unforced errors (42) than Sabalenka (25). The former registered four double-faults.