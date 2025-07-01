Zimbabwe's Wellington Masakadza slams his maiden Test fifty: Stats

Hours after recording his career-best innings figures in Test cricket, Zimbabwe 's Wellington Masakadza slammed his maiden half-century with the bat. However, it could not save Zimbabwe from a defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Chasing 537, the hosts were bowled out for 208 on Day 4. However, Masakadza slammed a consolation half-century.

Knock Masakadza keeps Zimbabwe afloat alongside Ervine Zimbabwe, who had conceded a massive second-innings lead to South Africa, were staring at a massive defeat. They were down to 82/6 while chasing 537 on Day 4. However, Masakadza and skipper Craig Ervine kept the hosts afloat. While the Zimbabwe captain fell for 49, Masakadza completed his half-century. He slammed a 92-ball 57 (9 fours).

Information A look at his Test stats As mentioned, Masakadza raced to his maiden half-century in Test cricket. In six Tests, he has racked up 139 runs at an average of 12.63. With the ball, the spinner owns 18 wickets at 33.66.