Zimbabwe's Wellington Masakadza slams his maiden Test fifty: Stats
What's the story
Hours after recording his career-best innings figures in Test cricket, Zimbabwe's Wellington Masakadza slammed his maiden half-century with the bat. However, it could not save Zimbabwe from a defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Chasing 537, the hosts were bowled out for 208 on Day 4. However, Masakadza slammed a consolation half-century.
Knock
Masakadza keeps Zimbabwe afloat alongside Ervine
Zimbabwe, who had conceded a massive second-innings lead to South Africa, were staring at a massive defeat. They were down to 82/6 while chasing 537 on Day 4. However, Masakadza and skipper Craig Ervine kept the hosts afloat. While the Zimbabwe captain fell for 49, Masakadza completed his half-century. He slammed a 92-ball 57 (9 fours).
Information
A look at his Test stats
As mentioned, Masakadza raced to his maiden half-century in Test cricket. In six Tests, he has racked up 139 runs at an average of 12.63. With the ball, the spinner owns 18 wickets at 33.66.
Information
Career-best figures in Tests
Earlier, Masakadza recorded his career-best innings figures in Tests, as SA were bowled out for 369 in the second innings. He took four wickets for 98 runs in 22 overs. During the Test, he also completed 200 wickets in First-Class cricket.