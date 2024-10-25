Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over Wikipedia's model, as it allows anyone to edit content, potentially leading to misinformation or defamation.

In response, Wikipedia's counsel clarified that users must adhere to legal standards and cross-reference information to credible sources.

In response, Wikipedia's counsel clarified that users must adhere to legal standards and cross-reference information to credible sources.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has sued Wikimedia Foundation for ₹2 crore, alleging it permitted defamatory edits on its page, labeling ANI as a government "propaganda tool".

'Dangerous...': Delhi HC flags Wikipedia model as anyone can edit

What's the story The Delhi High Court has raised alarm over Wikipedia's open-editing model, calling it "dangerous." The comments were made by Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing a defamation suit filed by Asian News International (ANI) against Wikipedia. "Anybody can edit a page on Wikipedia?" What kind of page is this if it is open to anybody (for editing)?" the court asked.

Defense

Wikipedia's counsel defends platform's editing model

"Assume it is my name, anybody can abuse me on my page or give false information regarding me or attribute statements," Justice Subramonium Prasad added. In response to the court's concerns, Wikipedia's counsel, Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, said that users are required to comply with legal standards when creating or updating content. Mehta also differentiated Wikipedia from social media platforms like Facebook, explaining that it functions as an encyclopedia where information must be cross-referenced to credible sources.

Accusations

ANI accuses Wikipedia of allowing defamatory edits

ANI has filed a ₹2 crore lawsuit against the Wikimedia Foundation, accusing it of allowing defamatory edits on its page and labeling the news agency as a "propaganda tool" for the current government. Advocate Sidhant Kumar, appearing for ANI, argued the page serves as an "aggregator of defamation." Earlier, the court had directed Wikimedia to reveal details of three individuals who edited ANI's Wikipedia page. However, Wikimedia challenged the order and the matter is now pending before a division bench.