What's the story

Director Atlee, who was recently honored with an honorary doctorate by a university in Chennai, spoke about his upcoming film with Allu Arjun during the ceremony.

The film, titled AA22xA6, is set to introduce groundbreaking filmmaking technologies to Indian cinema and aims to be the most expensive Indian film ever made.

In the past few weeks, there have been several speculations about the budget, with some reports suggesting a mammoth budget of ₹800cr!

Atlee has now reacted to these rumors.