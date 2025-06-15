What's the budget of Allu Arjun-Atlee's next? Director finally answers
What's the story
Director Atlee, who was recently honored with an honorary doctorate by a university in Chennai, spoke about his upcoming film with Allu Arjun during the ceremony.
The film, titled AA22xA6, is set to introduce groundbreaking filmmaking technologies to Indian cinema and aims to be the most expensive Indian film ever made.
In the past few weeks, there have been several speculations about the budget, with some reports suggesting a mammoth budget of ₹800cr!
Atlee has now reacted to these rumors.
Originality
'We're dreaming big,' says Atlee
Atlee revealed, "The budget hasn't been fixed yet because we don't want to limit our vision."
He also stated that his film is not inspired by any Hollywood production.
"We're dreaming big, and it will be a proud moment for Indian cinema when it releases."
The film's production team includes acclaimed VFX supervisor James Madigan, who was impressed with the script.
He said, "I just got done reading the script, and I got to say, my head is still spinning."
Cast and preparation
Deepika Padukone plays the lead in the film
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of AA22xA6 as the female lead.
The film is being produced by Sun Pictures, which recently welcomed Padukone onboard with a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, Arjun is preparing for his role by undergoing a massive physical transformation under celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens.