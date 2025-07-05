Suzuki reveals its GSX-8T, GSX-8TT neo-retro roadsters: What's special?

Suzuki has unveiled its latest neo-retro roadsters, the GSX-8T and the GSX-8TT. The new models are based on the same platform as the popular GSX-8R sportbike but come with distinct visual elements and a larger fuel tank capacity. Both motorcycles are powered by a 776cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 83hp and peak torque of 78Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless gear changes.

Design Based on the same platform as the GSX-8R The GSX-8T and GSX-8TT share the same engine as the GSX-8R sportbike and V-Strom 800 DE models sold in India. However, they differ in their design. The new models feature round LED headlights, a muscular tank, and flat handlebars that perfectly capture the neo-retro roadster aesthetic. The 8TT variant has a more premium finish on its seat while both bikes have an upright riding position.

Chassis Same chassis components as the faired version Despite the design changes, the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT share the same chassis components as GSX-8R. These include a tubular steel frame, a non-adjustable KYB suspension (except rear preload), brakes by Nissin, and Dunlop RoadSport 2 tires in similar sizes. The only difference from the 8R is a larger fuel tank capacity of 16.5-liter for these models instead of the original's 14-liter unit.

Tech Weight difference of just 2kg between the 2 bikes The GSX-8T weighs 201kg, while the 8TT is slightly heavier at 203kg. This makes them lighter than their faired sibling, the GSX-8R. The weight difference between the two models comes from the bellypan and bikini fairing on the latter. Both motorbikes come with a suite of electronic rider aids, including switchable traction control, non-switchable ABS, bi-directional quickshifter, three riding modes (A/B/C), and USB-C chargers as standard equipment.