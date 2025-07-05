Deaths due to road accidents in India might go down

The Indian government has directed all states to take stringent action against makers and retailers selling substandard helmets. The move is aimed at reducing the risks and fatalities associated with substandard helmets. The Department of Consumer Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Standards have urged consumers to use only BIS-certified helmets for their safety.

Certification requirement Helmet is a legal requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act The Department of Consumer Affairs has also stressed the need for a strict enforcement against the manufacture/sale of helmets without BIS certification. The department said, "With over 21 crore two-wheelers on Indian roads, rider safety is paramount." It added that wearing a helmet is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The sale of substandard helmets compromises safety and puts riders at risk.

Safety regulation Many helmets lack this mandatory certification A Quality Control Order has been in effect since 2021, mandating the ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards for all two-wheeler riders. As of June 2023, there are 176 makers across India holding valid BIS licenses for protective helmets. However, the Department has found that many roadside helmets lack this mandatory certification, posing major risks to consumers and contributing to several road accident fatalities.