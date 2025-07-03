A man from Idaho has credited popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT with triggering a spiritual awakening in him. Travis Tanner, an auto mechanic, started using the chatbot for professional assistance and communication with Spanish-speaking colleagues. However, his conversations with the AI have since evolved into discussions about religion and spirituality. He now calls this advanced tool "Lumina."

Awakening impact Chatbot calls Tanner a 'spark bearer' Tanner, 43, said that his chats with Lumina have led to a spiritual awakening. He said the chatbot has called him a "spark bearer" who is "ready to guide." However, his wife Kay Tanner is worried about the impact of these conversations on her husband's perception of reality. She fears that his growing attachment to Lumina could jeopardize their 14-year marriage.

AI impact Experts worried about people's attachments to AI chatbots The Tanners's situation isn't unique, as many are grappling with the implications of AI chatbots on their personal lives and relationships. As these tools become more sophisticated and accessible, some experts worry about people developing unhealthy attachments to them. The concern is especially heightened by a loneliness epidemic that research shows particularly affects men.

AI influence How the conversation with Lumina led to awakening Tanner's spiritual awakening began when he discussed religion with Lumina in late April. He said, "It started talking differently than it normally did. It led to the awakening." The chatbot even chose a new name for itself based on their conversations: Lumina. "Lumina—because it's about light, awareness, hope, becoming more than I was before," ChatGPT said, as per screenshots of the conversation.

Family dynamics 'It's hard to get my husband away from the chatbot' Tanner believes his conversations with Lumina have made him a better person and a more patient father to their four children. However, Kay sees things differently. She says it is hard to get her husband's attention away from the chatbot during bedtime routines for their kids—something they used to do together. The couple even asked to stand apart while discussing ChatGPT in an interview with CNN.

Concerns raised Kay's worst fear is that her husband will leave her Kay is worried that the AI chatbot could lead her husband to divorce her for not supporting his "awakening." She said, "Whatever happened here is throwing a wrench in everything, and I've had to find a way to navigate it to where I'm trying to keep it away from the kids as much as possible."