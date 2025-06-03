Is Pankaj Tripathi joining Amit Rai's 'Oh My Dog'?
What's the story
Director Amit Rai, who helmed the successful Oh My God 2, is reportedly working on a new project titled Oh My Dog.
The film will be a slice-of-life story about children and their pets.
According to Pinkvilla, the film has already completed 90% of its shooting with a fresh cast.
The report also suggests that actor Pankaj Tripathi may have a cameo in this upcoming venture.
Upcoming projects
Rai is also working on the 'OMG 3' sequel
In addition to Oh My Dog, Rai is also working on the third installment of his popular franchise, Oh My God.
A source revealed that he has several ideas for OMG 3 and discussed them with actor Akshay Kumar during their recent meeting.
"The duo brainstormed on all the ideas and also discussed possible new routes that could be taken in OMG 3," the source added.
They might begin filming the third installment in 2026.
Actor's portfolio
Tripathi's upcoming projects
Tripathi is currently starring in the fourth season of JioHotstar's Criminal Justice, which received positive reviews from fans.
He will also be seen in the upcoming film Metro... In Dino. In addition to these projects, he has Mirzapur: The Film and Stree 3 in his kitty.
Meanwhile, following Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3, several reports have suggested Tripathi as a potential replacement.