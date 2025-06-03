What's the story

Director Amit Rai, who helmed the successful Oh My God 2, is reportedly working on a new project titled Oh My Dog.

The film will be a slice-of-life story about children and their pets.

According to Pinkvilla, the film has already completed 90% of its shooting with a fresh cast.

The report also suggests that actor Pankaj Tripathi may have a cameo in this upcoming venture.