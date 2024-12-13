Venkatesh Iyer picked two wickets for MP (Image Source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

MP beat Delhi, to face Mumbai in SMAT final: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:28 pm Dec 13, 202408:28 pm

What's the story Madhya Pradesh have reached the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. MP beat Delhi by 7 wickets at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The victory sees MP set up a finale clash against Mumbai. Delhi scored 146/5 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar's 66* saw MP score 152/3 in 15.3 overs. Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer's 2/12 helped MP restrict Delhi under 150 runs. Here's more.

Patidar

Patidar has struck at 182.63 this season

MP skipper Patidar was the star of the show. His unbeaten 66 from 29 balls had four fours and six sixes. He struck at 227.59. In 9 SMAT matches this season (8 innings), Patidar has raced to 347 runs at 49.57. This was his 4th fifty of the tournament. In addition to 26 fours, he has smashed 21 sixes, striking at a whopping 182.63.

Information

Patidar and Harpreet add unbeaten century-plus stand

While chasing, MP were reduced to 46/3 in 6.1 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Patidar took over and got the job done. They added 106 runs for the 4th wicket. Harpreet remained unbeaten on 46 from 38 balls.

Delhi bowlers

Ishant Sharma impresses for Delhi

Among Delhi bowlers, veteran Ishant Sharma impressed. He picked two wickets for 12 runs, having bowled three overs. In 7 matches this season, the right-arm pacer finished with 10 scalps at 15.40. Himanshu Chauhan was the only other Delhi bowler to take a wicket. He clocked 1/47 from his 4 overs. Meanwhile, spinner Suyash Sharma was belted for 45 runs from his 3.4 overs.

Delhi innings

Anuj Rawat's 33* helps Delhi get to 146

Delhi's batters got starts but none of them capitalized. They were reduced to 79/4 in 11.4 overs. Anuj Rawat (33*) and Mayank Rawat (24) added 43 runs for the 5th wicket. Rawat stitched another 24 runs alongside Harsh Tyagi. Rawat's 33* from 24 balls had three fours and a six. In 8 SMAT matches for Delhi, Rawat ended up with 192 runs at 48.

Information

Venkatesh Iyer picks up two wickets for MP

Venkatesh Iyer did a fine job, claiming two wickets for 12 runs from his two overs. He dismissed Delhi captain Ayush Badoni and middle order batter Himmat Singh. Tripuresh Singh claimed 1/18 whereas Kumar Kartikeya managed 1/23. Both bowled three overs each.