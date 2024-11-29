Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent video showing mysterious lights over Capitol Hill sparked UFO rumors on social media, with some even suggesting an alien invasion.

However, researcher and ufologist John Greenewald Jr. debunked these claims, attributing the lights to lens flares, a common optical illusion.

This follows a Pentagon report in March that found no evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft, attributing most sightings to ordinary objects or misidentifications.

The lights were seen moving in a line

Video: Eerie lights over Capitol Hill cause UFO panic

By Chanshimla Varah 11:47 am Nov 29, 202411:47 am

What's the story An unusual sighting of four bright lights hovering above the Statue of Freedom on the Capitol dome has sparked a flurry of speculation about possible extraterrestrial activity. The image, taken by US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide Dennis Diggins, went viral in no time. A video from another angle confirmed these lights' presence, showing them moving from a square formation to a single line while remaining above the government building.

Public response

Social media reacts to mysterious lights

The sighting has sent social media into a frenzy, with some users even suggesting it could be an alien coup. This comes on the heels of a recent congressional hearing that addressed alleged secret government programs involving "alien" spacecraft. The hearing included testimonies from military personnel regarding unexplained phenomena and objects with unusual flight characteristics.

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video here

Rational explanation

Expert debunks UFO claims

Some experts have tried to debunk the UFO claims. John Greenewald Jr., a researcher and ufologist, attributed the lights to lens flares. He said, "The lights at....Capitol building have been causing 'UFO sightings' in the camera lens for decades & decades." He stressed that these are recurring optical illusions. The Pentagon had earlier released a report in March saying no evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft had been found. The report concluded that most sightings were due to ordinary objects or misidentifications.