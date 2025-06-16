Jofra Archer registers for 2025 BBL draft: Details here
What's the story
England's star fast bowler Jofra Archer has registered for the 2025 Big Bash League (BBL) draft, according to BBC.
Unlike other players who are available for a limited number of BBL matches, the Englishman has committed to being available for the entire season.
This will mark his return to Australia's premier T20 league after a six-year gap.
Notably, Archer recently missed the multi-format series against West Indies at home.
Career highlights
Archer's impressive stint in BBL
Archer's first stint in the BBL was with Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017/18 season. He played the following season as well, taking 18 wickets.
The English pacer impressed everyone by recording 34 BBL wickets at an average of 23.26 during his time with the Hurricanes.
His performances earned him an international call-up in 2019, and he has been a key player for England ever since.
Recovery update
Overlap with international commitments
Archer made a successful return to white-ball cricket, though he missed the Windies series.
His Test comeback was thwarted by a right thumb injury during this year's Indian Premier League. He is expected to play the 2nd Test against India.
If Archer regains full fitness and performs well for England, he could be a certain starter in the Ashes series against Australia.
The BBL window runs from December to January, which means there could be some overlap with international commitments.
Information
No red-ball appearance in four years
Archer hasn't played a First-Class match in four years. His last Test appearance was against India in February 2021. Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly re-introducing him into international cricket with white-ball matches.