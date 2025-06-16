What's the story

England's star fast bowler Jofra Archer has registered for the 2025 Big Bash League (BBL) draft, according to BBC.

Unlike other players who are available for a limited number of BBL matches, the Englishman has committed to being available for the entire season.

This will mark his return to Australia's premier T20 league after a six-year gap.

Notably, Archer recently missed the multi-format series against West Indies at home.