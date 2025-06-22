Diljit Dosanjh's 'Detective Sherdil' inspired by 'Knives Out'? Director reveals

Ravi Chhabriya, the director of the recently released comedy-mystery Detective Sherdil, has opened up about his debut project. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh , Boman Irani , Diana Penty , and Chunky Panday in lead roles. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Chhabriya spoke about the movie's comparisons to the Knives Out franchise.

Film comparison Chhabriya on 'Knives Out' comparisons Chhabriya said, "Actually, not at all, we were writing it way before, and I don't even vaguely remember when we all watched Knives Out." "But to be honest, Knives Out is a great film and every film is a piece of art, so if one art is being compared to a greater art, it's kind of a compliment." The film came out on ZEE5 on June 20.

Actor rapport How was it working with Dosanjh? He said, "Diljit paaji is such a humble person. Not for a single minute he made me feel a pressure of any kind." "He was so easy and good on set. He used to be all giving." The director called Dosanjh "cuteheart" and said they had a relationship where they could communicate openly after shots.