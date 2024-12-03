Summarize Simplifying... In short India is set to host the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup for Blind, with a unique arrangement for Pakistan's participation due to visa issues.

Pakistan's matches will be held at neutral venues in either Nepal or Sri Lanka, with the Indian team traveling to these locations for the games.

The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) also announced new leadership appointments and future plans, including adherence to International Blind Sports Federation Sight Classification rules for all future tournaments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India will host the tournament's 2025 edition

India to host first-ever Women's T20 World Cup for Blind

By Parth Dhall 04:39 pm Dec 03, 202404:39 pm

What's the story India has been chosen as the host country for the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind in 2025. The decision was made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC). The AGM, which took place in Multan, was attended by representatives of 11 member countries. India, England, and New Zealand attended virtually. Notably, India earlier withdrew from the men's version of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup scheduled in Pakistan owing to security concerns.

Tournament format

Hybrid model adopted for Pakistan's participation

To accommodate Pakistan's participation in the women's tournament, the WBCC has approved a hybrid model for the same. The decision comes after India pulled out of the men's tournament in Pakistan over security concerns. GK Mahantesh, the president of Cricket Association of Blind in India (CABI), said if visa issues arise with the Pakistani team coming to India, they will play all their matches at a neutral venue.

Neutral venues

Nepal or Sri Lanka to host Pakistan's matches

The neutral venues under consideration for Pakistan's matches are either Nepal or Sri Lanka. Mahantesh confirmed that "Pakistan's visually challenged women's team will be based either in Nepal or in Sri Lanka for the entire duration of the tournament." He further added that the Indian team would travel to these countries to compete against Pakistan, with all expenses covered by their cricket board.

WBCC leadership

New appointments and future plans

The recently-concluded AGM also witnessed the appointment of Rajanish Henry and Chandrasekhar KN from India as the Secretary General and Director Finance respectively, for a two-year term. Notably, the following Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled for 2027, with details to be finalized during the 2025 AGM. Besides, all future international tournaments for blind cricket will now follow International Blind Sports Federation Sight Classification rules.