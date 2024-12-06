Summarize Simplifying... In short A Class 12 student in Madhya Pradesh, India, shot and killed his school principal before fleeing the scene with another student on the principal's scooter.

The incident took place on Friday

Class 12 student shoots dead principal in Madhya Pradesh; flees

In a shocking incident, a Class 12 student allegedly shot dead the principal of Dhamora Government Higher School in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday. Superintendent of Police Agam Jain confirmed that the victim, identified as Surendra Kumar Saxena (55), died on the spot. His body was found in the bathroom in a pool of blood by the school staff, who were alerted by the sound of the gunshot.

Accused students flee scene on victim's scooter

After the shooting, the accused student and his accomplice, also a student of the same school, fled the scene on Saxena's scooter. Both students are residents of Dhilapur village and were seen on CCTV footage escaping from the school premises. According to PTI, Saxena had been the principal of Dhamora Government Higher School for almost five years.

Victim's family suspects premeditated murder

His family believes his murder was premeditated. His brother Rajendra Saxena said, "Some individuals at the school were pressuring him unnecessarily and harassing him to carry out wrongful acts. This murder appears to be part of a planned conspiracy." The police have launched an investigation into the incident and sent forensic teams to collect evidence.