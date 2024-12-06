Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi Police have captured two key suspects, Narender and Abhishek, linked to the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

Delhi Police apprehends 2 shooters of Tillu Tajpuriya gang

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:21 pm Dec 06, 202405:21 pm

What's the story The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two shooters of the dreaded Tillu Tajpuriya gang. The accused, Narender (Sonipat) and Abhishek (Panipat), were arrested from Rohini, New Delhi after the police received a tip-off about their presence in northwest Delhi. Both were injured in a shootout with police and are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds on their legs at a local hospital.

Wanted criminals

Shooters wanted for murder, apprehended after shootout

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal confirmed both suspects were wanted in a murder case under Mundka police station. "Narender and Abhishek were wanted in a murder case in the Mundka police station area," Tayal said. The victim, Amit Lakra, was gunned down on November 9, soon after he was released on bail in a robbery charge.

Murder claim

Gang claims responsibility for murder on social media

The Tillu Tajpuriya-Davinder Bambiha gang took responsibility for Lakra's murder via social media posts. Reportedly, the assailants fired several rounds at Lakra before fleeing on a motorcycle. On November 14, police arrested Nihal from Yamuna Nagar, another alleged shooter involved in Lakra's murder. Despite subsequent arrests, Narender and Abhishek remained at large until their recent capture in Rohini.

Arrest details

Shooters attempt to flee, injure police officers

"On Thursday, a tip-off was received about the movement of the two shooters in the Rohini area. As our team spotted the two suspects on a motorcycle on Karala Road and signaled them to stop, they tried to escape after opening fire at the police party," Tayal said. The police returned fire in self-defense before overpowering Narender and Abhishek who sustained gunshot injuries on their legs during the encounter.

Murder plot

Narender identified as main conspirator behind Lakra's murder

Narender has been identified as the main conspirator behind Lakra's murder and was reportedly in touch with jailed members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang. Abhishek, on the other hand, is an active shooter and a co-accused in Lakra's murder case. The arrest of these two key suspects is a major breakthrough for Delhi Police in their ongoing efforts to dismantle the operations of the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya gang.