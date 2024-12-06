Singh was part of the 34 Assam Rifles

What's the story Indian Army soldier, Jasvinder Singh, tragically died of a cardiac arrest while he was engaged in a search operation in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched after an encounter on Tuesday in which Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed. Singh, who was a part of the 34 Assam Rifles, suffered the fatal cardiac arrest while searching for terrorists in the Faqeer Gujree area of Harwan on Friday morning.

The search operation in which Singh lost his life was launched in response to an encounter earlier this week. The encounter resulted in the death of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat. Bhat was involved in an October attack that killed a doctor and six laborers. Since Tuesday's encounter, security forces have been extensively searching the region.