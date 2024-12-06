Summarize Simplifying... In short In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh, three children aged 13, 11, and 6 were allegedly beaten and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by an unidentified man.

The man, who is now facing multiple charges including promoting religious enmity, was reportedly triggered by the children smoking.

The incident, captured in a viral video, is currently under investigation by the local cyber team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district

MP: 3 children beaten, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

By Chanshimla Varah 04:42 pm Dec 06, 202404:42 pm

What's the story An unidentified man has been accused of repeatedly slapping three children and forcing them to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, the Hindustan Times reported. The man was booked after a video of the incident, which happened last month, emerged on social media. Reportedly, the video was filmed by an associate of the accused.

Investigation underway

Community demands action, police initiate investigation

On Thursday, relatives of the victims and locals visited the Manak Chowk police station, demanding an FIR and action against the accused. Ratlam Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khaka confirmed a video related to the beating of children has gone viral. He said their cyber team is now investigating the matter and trying to locate the accused.

Charges and victims

Accused faces multiple charges, victims' ages revealed

The unidentified man has been charged with several offenses, including committing an obscene act, causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and promoting enmity based on religion. The victims of this incident are aged 13, 11, and six years old. Police suggest that the incident may have been triggered by the three children smoking.

Incident details

Video shows man questioning boys about smoking

In the video, the man is seen slapping the boys while questioning them about smoking. When one boy cries out in pain using "Allah," he is slapped again until they switch to chanting "Jai Shri Ram." Imran Khan, a local social worker, described the video as "very disturbing" and noted that "children were mercilessly thrashed." He also mentioned the youngest child is an orphan living with his grandparents.