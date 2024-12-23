Summarize Simplifying... In short Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa were injured in Karnataka due to an LPG cylinder blast, suspected to be caused by mishandling post-cooking.

The incident occurred as they prepared for a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the annual procession carrying Lord Ayyappa's sacred golden attire, the 'Thanka Anki,' commenced from Aranmula, with hundreds of devotees and officials in attendance.

The incident occurred on Sunday night

Karnataka: 9 Lord Ayyappa devotees injured in LPG cylinder blast

By Snehil Singh 06:22 pm Dec 23, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a Shiva temple in Sainagar, Karnataka. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the victims were sleeping inside the temple room. Police sources confirmed all nine were immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital and their condition is currently critical.

Blast cause

Blast likely due to improper cylinder knob handling: Police

Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion could have been triggered by improper handling of the LPG cylinder knob post-cooking. The devotees were reportedly gearing up for a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala when this unfortunate incident took place. Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue their probe into the exact cause of this tragic event.

Sabarimala procession

Annual ceremonial procession of Lord Ayyappa

Meanwhile, the annual ceremonial procession carrying the 'Thanka Anki,' Lord Ayyappa's sacred golden attire, began its journey to the Sabarimala temple from Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday. Hundreds of devotees, as well as officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), attended the event, which began at the Parthasarathy temple in Aranmula.