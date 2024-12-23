Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman named Lakshmi was fatally attacked by an elephant near Kallamplayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode.

Woman trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu's Erode

What's the story A 36-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. The woman, identified as Lakshmi, was on her way to Thengumarahada with her husband Balan and relatives on Sunday night. They were walking on a ghat road near the Kothagiri forest when the elephant attacked them.

Lakshmi was walking over 100 meters behind her husband when she encountered the elephant near Kallamplayam. The elephant came out of a bush and attacked her. Hearing Lakshmi's cries for help, Balan and others rushed back to help. They scared the elephant away into the forest with a torch. Bhavanisagar forest personnel also rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Lakshmi was immediately rushed to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital by Bhavanisagar forest personnel. However, despite their best efforts, doctors at the hospital declared her dead. The incident has been officially documented by Bhavanisagar forest officials. Further, a case has been registered with the Bhavanisagar police who are currently investigating further into this tragic event.