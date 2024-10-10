Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kerala Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against the 'One Nation, One Election' plan, arguing it could undermine India's diverse social, cultural, and political fabric.

Critics, including the resolution's proposer, believe the plan could lead to premature termination of state assembly terms and centralize power, threatening the country's federal structure.

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against 'One Nation, One Election' plan

What's the story The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution requesting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre to withdraw its decision to hold simultaneous national, state, and local polls across India. The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It argued that the "one nation, one election" proposal would weaken the federal system in India.

'One Nation, One Election' proposal undemocratic: Kerala minister

Rajesh, who tabled the resolution in the assembly, slammed the "one nation, one election" proposal as undemocratic. He said it could harm India's social, cultural and political diversities. "When there are simpler ways to reduce expenses and ensure smoother governance... the proposal is aimed at destroying the federal structure which is at the core of the Constitution," he said.

Proposal could lead to premature termination of terms: Rajesh

Rajesh further argued that the proposal could lead to the premature termination of terms for various state assemblies and local self-governments across India. He also suggested that it would result in centralization of power, in line with the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's agenda to implement a centralized, unitary administrative system.

IUML legislator moves amendment to Kerala's resolution

Indian Union Muslim League legislator N Shamsudheen moved an amendment to the resolution, arguing the "one nation, one election" proposal shouldn't be referred to as an electoral "reform," but an "agenda of BJP-RSS." Before the assembly passed the resolution, Rajesh said some amendments moved by MLAs KK Rema and Shamsudheen could be accepted as they strengthen the wording of the resolution. The minister accepted amendments proposed by United Democratic Front MLAs, and the resolution was subsequently passed unanimously.