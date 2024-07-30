Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won in straight games (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

Paris Olympics, badminton: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty reach quarter-finals

By Parth Dhall 06:43 pm Jul 30, 202406:43 pm

What's the story India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed another win in the men's doubles Group C encounter, this time against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. The Indian pair won in straight games to reach the quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was a must-win match for Satwiksairaj and Chirag after their previous match against Germany's Marvin Seidel and Mark Lamfuss was canceled.

Journey

Journey of Satwiksairaj and Chirag

Satwiksairaj and Chirag overcame France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening round. The Indian duo sealed the first match (21-17, 21-14). As mentioned, the Indian duo's second match was abandoned as Germany's Lamsfuss withdrew due to a knee injury. Therefore, all match results of Marvin Seidel and Mark Lamfuss were deleted. Satwiksairaj and Chirag found themselves in a must-win situation thereafter.

Information

4-2 lead over the Indonesian pair

This was the sixth meeting between India's Satwiksairaj-Chirag and Indonesia Seidel-Lamfuss on the BWF Tour. India now have a 4-2 lead over the Indonesian pair. The Indian also won the 2023 Korean Open final against them.

Form

Satwiksairaj, Chirag among India's medal hopefuls

Satwiksairaj and Chirag are among India's medal hopefuls (badminton men's doubles) at the ongoing Paris Games. Together, they won the French Open and Thailand Open earlier this year. The Indian duo won both the finals in straight games. They were also the runners-up at the Malaysian Open and the India Open.