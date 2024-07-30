Vekic claimed a 7-6(7), 6-2 victory after being 2-5 down in the first set

Paris Olympics, tennis: Donna Vekic upsets Coco Gauff, reaches quarter-finals

By Parth Dhall 06:04 pm Jul 30, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Croatian star Donna Vekic reached the tennis women's singles quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics after beating world number two Coco Gauff. Vekic claimed a 7-6(7), 6-2 victory in what was an emphatic fightback from the Croatian. She bounced back from 2-5 down in the first set. Notably, Gauff is still alive in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events.

Stats

A look at match stats

Vekic won a total of 80 points and 37 winners throughout the match. She served two five compared to Gauff's none. The former won 10 backhand and 18 forehand winners. She won 33 of her 67 receiving points and converted four of her six break points. Vekic (39) had more unforced errors than Gauff (21). The latter recorded seven double-faults.