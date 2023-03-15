Sports

PV Sindhu eliminated in R32 at All England Open 2023

PV Sindhu eliminated in R32 at All England Open 2023

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 15, 2023, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Sindhu faced a defeat in straight games versus China's Zhang Yi Man

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the All England Open 2023 on Wednesday. Playing her opening contest in the round of 32, Sindhu faced a defeat in straight games versus China's Zhang Yi Man. Zhang beat Sindhu 21-17, 21-11. Zhang now owns a 2-1 win-loss record over Sindhu. Zhang has won one trophy in 2023 women's singles events - Thailand Open.

H2H record between Sindhu and Yi Man

Sindhu and Zhang were 1-1 before Wednesday's meeting. Sindhu won the maiden contest in 2022 Malaysia, sealing a win in straight games (21-12, 21-10). Zhang beat Sindhu in the German Open next (21-14, 15-21), 21-14).

Sindhu lost against Marin in Malaysia this year

Sindhu started 2023 by exiting in the round of 32 at the Malaysian Open. Sindhu was beaten by Spain's Carolina Marin. The Indian ace lost 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 against her long-time rival in Kuala Lumpur. Marin took a 10-5 record in terms of the H2H versus Sindhu. Interestingly, the Spaniard won each of her last four matches against Sindhu.

Sindhu lost in India Open opener as well

After the Malaysia Open, Sindhu suffered a loss versus Supanida Katethong of Thailand. Sindhu lost the round of 32 contest 14-21, 20-22. Earlier, Katethong had also overcome Sindhu in last year's India Open semi-finals.

Sindhu missed several tournaments in 2022

In August 2022, Sindhu missed the Badminton World Championships. The 27-year-old sustained a stress fracture on her left foot during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Despite the pain, Sindhu willed herself to the gold medal in the women's singles final, besting Canada's Michelle Li (21-15, 21-13). However, the injury ruled Sindhu out of the other competitions that year.