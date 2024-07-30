Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lost their final group-stage match (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

Paris Olympics, badminton: India's Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto knocked out

By Parth Dhall 07:21 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have lost their third successive badminton women's singles match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indian pair lost 15-21, 10-21 to Australian pair of Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu. India fought well, but Australia got the better of them. With this, the women's doubles campaign of Ponnappa and Crasto comes to an end.

Ponnappa, Crasto lose despite faring well

As has been the case, both Ponnappa and Crasto proved showed their mettle against the Australian pair. However, Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu regularly tested their defense. Although the Indian pair's attack was spot on throughout, it was enough contain the Aussies.

Three defeats for Ponnappa and Crasto

As mentioned, Ponnappa and Crasto suffered their third women's doubles defeat at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Before this, the Indian pair lost 11-21, 12-21 to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida. In the tournament opener, Korean pair of Kong Hee-yong and Kim So-yeong defeated Ponnappa and Crasto in straight games. The Indian pair lost the match by a 18-21, 10-21 margin.

India fail to go through

As mentioned, India's Ponnappa and Crasto have been knocked out of the women's doubles badminton competition. They finished fourth after losing each of their three matches. The top-two pairs from the four groups will reach the quarter-finals.