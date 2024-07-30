Paris Olympics, hockey: Harmanpreet guides India to victory against Ireland
The Indian men's hockey team continues its unbeaten run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. India beat Ireland 2-0 in their third Pool B match after skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace. He now has four goals at the ongoing Paris Games. India will face the Tokyo Games gold medalists Belgium in their next encounter. Here are the key stats.
Harmanpreet scores twice in first half
Unlike the previous two matches, India were on the charge from the outset against Ireland. India claimed an early penalty corner but couldn't open their account through it. However, skipper Harmanpreet soon drew first blood for India, the only goal in the first quarter. He once again found the net, this time in the second quarter, displaying his terrific drag flick.
A goal-less second half
India reallied their defense in the second half as they had a 2-0 lead. Although Ireland secured quite a few penalty corners, the Indian defense was made up for it. Ireland were desperate for a goal in the dying minutes, but India denied it.
Two wins in three matches for India
The Indian men's hockey team overcame New Zealand 3-2 in their opening Pool B match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. India then held Argentina 1-1 after a late goal from Harmanpreet saved them. They now have two wins in three matches. Belgium (August 1, 1:30pm IST) and Australia (August 2, 4:45pm IST) are India's next opponents in the tournament.
India eye second successive Olympic medal
India is vying for its second back-to-back medal in men's hockey at the Olympics. At the Tokyo Games, India broke its 41-year Olympic medal drought in hockey with a bronze. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 in an emphatic clash. Before this, India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India has won eight Olympic gold medals in men's hockey.