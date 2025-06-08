Women thieves targeting devotees at Mathura temples arrested
What's the story
A gang of women thieves, who were targeting female devotees at temples in Mathura, has been arrested after stealing a judge's mangalsutra.
The police operation resulted in the arrest of 10 women involved in the thefts.
The incident that triggered the crackdown took place on June 1 when Prema Sahu, an Additional District and Sessions Judge from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, had her gold mangalsutra snatched at Thakur Shri Radharaman Temple in Vrindavan, PTI reported.
Recovery operation
Campaign to identify and apprehend women thieves
After the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar launched a campaign to catch the thieves.
"We launched a campaign to identify and apprehend women thieves and pickpockets active in the temples," SSP Kumar said.
The police recovered several stolen purses belonging to both men and women during their investigation.
These purses contained cash, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, debit cards, driving licenses, among other important documents.
Gang's origin
Decoy teams were deployed to nab the gang
SSP Kumar said the arrested women were part of a gang that traveled from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
They were involved in pickpocketing, phone thefts, and snatching valuable ornaments in the crowded temples of Vrindavan and Mathura.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against all 10 women who have been sent to jail after their arrest.