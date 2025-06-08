What's the story

A gang of women thieves, who were targeting female devotees at temples in Mathura, has been arrested after stealing a judge's mangalsutra.

The police operation resulted in the arrest of 10 women involved in the thefts.

The incident that triggered the crackdown took place on June 1 when Prema Sahu, an Additional District and Sessions Judge from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, had her gold mangalsutra snatched at Thakur Shri Radharaman Temple in Vrindavan, PTI reported.