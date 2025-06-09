2 sharp wounds to head: Autopsy of Indore businessman
What's the story
The autopsy report of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident who was found dead in Meghalaya, has revealed two major sharp wounds on his head, one from the front and another from the back.
The gruesome incident took place while Raghuvanshi was on his honeymoon with his wife, Sonam, in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills.
His body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2, after the couple went missing on May 23.
Investigation progress
Couple went missing on May 23
The couple had gone missing on May 23 while trekking to Nongriat, a popular tourist destination.
They were last seen by a guide named Albert Pde in Mawlakhiat. Albert said he had offered the couple help, but they hired another guide and subsequently went missing.
On May 24, the couple's hired scooter, which they had used to reach Mawlakhiat, was found abandoned at a cafe along the Shillong-Sohra road.
This discovery triggered a massive search operation for the missing couple.
Discovery of evidence
Abandoned scooter and bloodstained machete
Raghuvanshi's body was discovered days later in a gorge, raising suspicion of foul play as his gold ring and neck chain were also missing.
A bloodstained machete and a raincoat similar to the one used by the couple were also found later.
After almost three weeks since they were reported missing, Sonam turned up in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.
With the help of a dhaba owner, she called her brother and the police.
She claimed she was abducted and dumped there.
Case resolution
Wife's surrender and arrest of 3 accused
Sonam was then sent to Sadar Hospital for treatment and then to a one-stop center for assistance before surrendering to the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur on Sunday.
Following her surrender, three other accused were arrested during overnight raids. Two of them are from Indore, while one is from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Another arrest was made in Madhya Pradesh's Sadar district on Monday.
Motive
Police allege murder was pre-planned
The couple had married on May 11 and left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon.
The Meghalaya Police alleged she had pre-planned her husband's murder with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha.
Police sources said she had hired three contract killers to carry out the plan.
Sonam is currently in UP Police's custody and will be handed over to Meghalaya Police once they reach Ghazipur.