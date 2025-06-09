What's the story

The autopsy report of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident who was found dead in Meghalaya, has revealed two major sharp wounds on his head, one from the front and another from the back.

The gruesome incident took place while Raghuvanshi was on his honeymoon with his wife, Sonam, in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills.

His body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2, after the couple went missing on May 23.