Bharat Electronics eyes defense orders worth ₹27,000cr in FY26
What's the story
Indian government-owned defense electronics manufacturer Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is optimistic about winning orders worth at least ₹27,000 crore in the fiscal year 2026.
BEL shared this projection during its March quarter earnings call.
The expected figure does not include the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) order, which is expected to be worth around ₹30,000 crore.
Order forecast
BEL expects additional orders in the coming week
BEL's management also said they expect visibility on emergency procurement orders within a week. They expect to receive at least 8-10 such orders.
The QRSAM order is likely to be finalized by February-March of 2027, but could be delayed till April-May. Hence, this order has not been factored in their current order flow projections.
Performance review
Q4 results exceeded expectations
Despite missing its order inflow target of ₹25,000 crore for FY25, BEL's Q4 results were better than expectations on most fronts.
The company was able to beat its revenue growth and margin guidance for the year.
Going forward, BEL expects huge orders for S-400 missiles' subsystems.
Internationally, BEL aims to sell products worth $120 million, a 15% increase from last fiscal.
Information
A look at the stock price
Shares of BEL opened at ₹369.40 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, and are currently trading at ₹363.15 (down 0.16%). The stock has jumped by 21% in the last one month.