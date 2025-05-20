What's the story

Indian government-owned defense electronics manufacturer Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is optimistic about winning orders worth at least ₹27,000 crore in the fiscal year 2026.

BEL shared this projection during its March quarter earnings call.

The expected figure does not include the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) order, which is expected to be worth around ₹30,000 crore.