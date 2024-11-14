Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi of India is set to receive Dominica's highest civilian award, the Dominica Award of Honour.

This recognition comes as a result of India's significant contribution, under Modi's leadership, of 70,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to Dominica in February 2021, which also benefited neighboring Caribbean countries.

The award further acknowledges Modi's commitment to global climate resilience, sustainable development, and India's support to Dominica in healthcare, education, and IT sectors.

Modi will receive the award in Guyana

PM Modi to receive Dominica's highest civilian award

By Chanshimla Varah 03:06 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred the Dominica Award of Honour, the highest civilian award of the Commonwealth of Dominica. The award recognizes his immense contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his work to strengthen India-Dominica relations. The award will be conferred by Dominica's President Sylvanie Burton at the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, from November 19 to 21.

COVID-19 support

India's pandemic aid to Dominica underpins award

Under PM Modi's leadership, India had provided 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Dominica in February 2021. The contribution not only helped Dominica but also allowed it to assist neighboring Caribbean countries. The award also recognizes India's support in healthcare, education, and information technology sectors under PM Modi's stewardship.

Climate resilience

Award recognizes PM Modi's commitment to sustainable development

The Dominica Award of Honour also emphasizes PM Modi's dedication to global climate resilience and sustainable development. Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called the award "an expression of Dominica's gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the wider region." He hailed PM Modi as a true partner to Dominica, especially during their time of need in a global health crisis.