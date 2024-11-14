PM Modi to receive Dominica's highest civilian award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred the Dominica Award of Honour, the highest civilian award of the Commonwealth of Dominica. The award recognizes his immense contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his work to strengthen India-Dominica relations. The award will be conferred by Dominica's President Sylvanie Burton at the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, from November 19 to 21.
India's pandemic aid to Dominica underpins award
Under PM Modi's leadership, India had provided 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Dominica in February 2021. The contribution not only helped Dominica but also allowed it to assist neighboring Caribbean countries. The award also recognizes India's support in healthcare, education, and information technology sectors under PM Modi's stewardship.
Award recognizes PM Modi's commitment to sustainable development
The Dominica Award of Honour also emphasizes PM Modi's dedication to global climate resilience and sustainable development. Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called the award "an expression of Dominica's gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the wider region." He hailed PM Modi as a true partner to Dominica, especially during their time of need in a global health crisis.