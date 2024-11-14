Summarize Simplifying... In short Independent candidate Naresh Meena, who slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Choudhary, accusing him of vote manipulation, has resisted arrest in Rajasthan.

The incident sparked further violence, including vandalism and arson attempts, leading to additional police deployment and 60 arrests.

Meena, who was suspended from the Congress last week for defying party orders, claimed he was "not scared" and accused Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena of conspiring against him.

Meena was arrested on Thursday

'Won't surrender': Independent Rajasthan candidate who slapped SDM resists arrest

By Chanshimla Varah 02:03 pm Nov 14, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Naresh Meena, an independent candidate in the Deoli-Uniara Assembly by-poll in Rajasthan, was arrested on Thursday after a dramatic standoff with police. The arrest operation saw a large police team, donned in riot gear. Before his arrest, Meena told reporters, "I will not surrender," and asked his supporters to stop the police. The incident triggered violent protests by Meena's supporters, who blocked a highway near Samravata village.

Police in riot gear were seen clearing roadblocks and handling burning straw piles left behind by protesters. Additional SP Brijendra Singh Bhati confirmed that the roadblock was cleared and the situation was being controlled. On Wednesday, a video had gone viral, showing Meena entering the booth, grabbing Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Choudhary by the collar and striking him twice before being restrained by police.

Meena accused of assaulting election official

Meena accused Choudhary of manipulating votes in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. He claimed people were forced to vote under pressure from the SDM. However, SP Vikas Sangwan said the altercation happened during negotiations with people boycotting the election. "The SDM and Tehsil officers went to convince them but, during the negotiation, the independent candidate (Naresh Meena) slapped him (the SDM)," he said.

Meena's arrest sparks further violence

The assault triggered more violence, including vandalism and arson attempts during a failed first arrest attempt. Inspector-General Om Prakash reported stone-pelting incidents and fires set to vehicles, prompting additional police deployment and 60 arrests. Reacting to the incident, Meena claimed he was "not scared" and accused Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena of conspiring against him. Meena was suspended from the Congress last week for defying party orders and contesting as an independent after he was denied a ticket.