'Fantastic Four': How Franklin Richards will shape MCU's future

The recently released film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps , not only introduced Marvel's first family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but also marked the debut of Franklin Richards. The baby is at the center of a conflict with Galactus, a cosmic entity, in the film. After Galactus's defeat, Doctor Doom visits Reed Richards and Sue Storm's child in a post-credits scene, hinting at his interest in the Power Cosmic. Here's what this could mean.

Power dynamics Galactus's heir and the Power Cosmic In the film, Galactus wants Franklin as his heir to escape his cosmic hunger. The Power Cosmic is a source of unlimited energy that Franklin possesses. Galactus, doomed to gobble up worlds for eternity, wants to retire. However, the Fantastic Four foil this plan. Director Matt Shakman confirmed that the Russo brothers directed the post-credits scene (via Entertainment Weekly). This scene will connect with Avengers: Doomsday, which the brothers are set to direct.

Doom's strategy Doom's plans amid multiversal crisis Doom's interest in Franklin's powers could be linked to his larger plans amid a Multiversal crisis. The post-credits scene takes place four years after the group's battle with Galactus, suggesting that Doom isn't tied to this cosmic threat. His presence was hinted at with an empty chair for a Latverian delegate at the Future Foundation, and baby Franklin holding his mask. The scene ends with the message "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday."