PM Modi lauds Shah for speech on 'Operation Mahadev', 'Sindoor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his speech in the Lok Sabha on "Operation Mahadev" and "Operation Sindoor." In a post on X, PM Modi said security operations were instrumental in eliminating "cowardly terrorists" from India. "In this remarkable speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev," he wrote.

लोकसभा की अपनी महत्वपूर्ण स्पीच में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह जी ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर और ऑपरेशन महादेव को लेकर पूरे विस्तार से जानकारी साझा की है। आतंक के खिलाफ इन अभियानों ने कायर आतंकियों के सफाए में काफी अहम भूमिका निभाई है।

Operation details Shah reveals top LeT commander's death in Lok Sabha In his speech, Shah revealed that the top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Suleman, was among three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev. The operation was carried out by the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran Valley have been eliminated," Shah said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Terrorist identification Details of investigation that led to terrorists' identification shared Shah also shared details of the investigation that led to the identification of these terrorists. He said, "As part of the investigation, the team engaged with family members of the victims, tourists, pony operators, photographers, and local residents. " He said 1,055 people were questioned, and composite sketches were prepared based on their inputs. On June 22, two people—Bashir and Parvez—were identified as harboring the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.