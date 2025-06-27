Brentford appoint Keith Andrews as new head coach: Details here

Brentford FC have announced the appointment of Keith Andrews as their new head coach. The 44-year-old, who joined the club last summer as a set-piece coach under Thomas Frank, takes over after Frank's departure to Tottenham Hotspur. Andrews's coaching experience includes stints at Sheffield United, MK Dons, and with the Republic of Ireland national team. As per Sky Sports, he has been handed a three-year deal. Here's more.

Strategic shift Brentford opt for an internal appointment Brentford owner Matthew Benham has opted for Andrews as their new head coach, a move that some might see as a gamble. However, it does show continuity in the club's coaching strategy. Frank was promoted from assistant to head coach in 2018 after Dean Smith left for Aston Villa. He had previously managed Brondby and Denmark's youth teams for nearly three years.

Challenges ahead A time of uncertainty at the Gtech Community Stadium Andrews takes over at a time of uncertainty at the Gtech Community Stadium. Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has joined from Liverpool to replace Netherlands's Mark Flekken, who has moved to Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard is likely to join Arsenal, and last season's top scorer Bryan Mbeumo is the subject of a £60 million bid from Manchester United.

Historic milestone Andrews makes this record As per BBC, Andrews's appointment is historic as he becomes the first permanent Premier League manager from the Republic of Ireland since Chris Hughton left Brighton in 2019. He is only the seventh in the competition's history. Excluding caretakers and Northern Irish managers, Andrews is just the third Irish-born boss to manage a Premier League club after Joe Kinnear and Roy Keane.