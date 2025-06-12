Manchester United sign Matheus Cunha for £62.5m: Decoding his stats
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has joined Manchester United in a deal worth £62.5 million.
The transfer comes after United triggered a release clause in Cunha's contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.
The move was pending visa approval and a medical examination, both of which have now been completed successfully.
Cunha has signed a 5-year deal plus an option until June 2031.
We decode the Brazilian player's stats.
Contract details
It is hard to put into words, says Cunha
As mentioned, Cunha has signed a five-year deal which also includes an option for an additional year.
The Brazilian expressed his excitement over the transfer, saying "It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player," he said.
"Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother's house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt."
"I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality."
Career
Cunha's club career in stats
Cunha started his career with Swiss Super League side Sion, making 32 appearances and scoring 10 goals.
He moved to RB Leipzig next, making 52 appearances and scoring nine times.
He played for Hertha BSC next, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances. A move followed to Atletico Madrid where he made 54 appearances (7 goals).
He joined Wolves on loan in 2022-23 on loan before making a move permanent.
In 92 appearances, he scored 33 times for Wolves.
Premier League
A look at Cunha's Premier League numbers
Cunha has made 82 Premier League appearances, scoring 29 goals and making 13 assists. One of his goal has been a penalty.
Out of his 209 shots, 89 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork 5 times.
Cunha has created 21 big chances in addition to missing nine.
He has also made 75 tackles, 39 interceptions and 48 clearances.
2024-25 PL season
Breaking down Cunha's Premier League 2024-25 season in stats
Cunha made 33 appearances in the 2024-25 Premier League season. He scored 15 goals and made six assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Cunha registered 80 shots (excluding blocks) with 44 of them on target. He hit the woodwork two times.
Cunha created 57 chances and owned a pass accuracy of 79.35%. He completed 14 through-balls and 48 lay-offs.
He also completed 61 take-ons and made 38 tackles. He also won 183 duels and completed 139 touches in the opposition box.
