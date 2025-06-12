What's the story

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has joined Manchester United in a deal worth £62.5 million.

The transfer comes after United triggered a release clause in Cunha's contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

The move was pending visa approval and a medical examination, both of which have now been completed successfully.

Cunha has signed a 5-year deal plus an option until June 2031.

We decode the Brazilian player's stats.