Observing that the reputation of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) was going down due to alleged biased probes, the Madras High Court has suggested a revamp of their investigation program.

Justice KK Ramakrishnan said, "The working culture of CBI has reduced to the level of being criticized by everyone for their lopsided investigation."

To restore public faith, he suggested the agency's director "revamp their program of investigation to regain the original image in the vision of the people of India."