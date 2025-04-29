'CBI now…associated with lopsided investigation': Madras HC suggests image makeover
What's the story
Observing that the reputation of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) was going down due to alleged biased probes, the Madras High Court has suggested a revamp of their investigation program.
Justice KK Ramakrishnan said, "The working culture of CBI has reduced to the level of being criticized by everyone for their lopsided investigation."
To restore public faith, he suggested the agency's director "revamp their program of investigation to regain the original image in the vision of the people of India."
Restorative measures
Court's directives for CBI's restoration
The court proposed that the CBI have a legal team appointed to guide them on whether to file cases or not and to avoid unwarranted filings.
The directions include careful supervision of the accused in FIRs and final reports, regular monitoring of investigation status, and appointing a separate legal team to sensitize investigating officers on the Supreme Court's legal principles.
Investigation flaws
CBI's shortcomings in bank fraud case highlighted
The high court issued these directions while acquitting eight people, including a former Chief Manager of a Tirunelveli bank.
They had been convicted in 2019 of defrauding the bank of ₹2 crore by sanctioning and availing loans in violation of guidelines.
The court found the CBI's allegations against all accused weren't backed by adequate evidence.
"This court finds lapse in every stage and this is a classical case to show the CBI had conducted a shoddy investigation," the court said.
Trial court
Trial court wrong to acquit only some: Court
The high court added that the trial court, which had acquitted some of the accused and convicted the rest, was wrong to acquit only some when the evidence presented against all was the same.
After the trial court convicted some of the accused, they moved appeals before the high court.
In its April 28 judgment, the high court observed various deficiencies in the CBI's investigation methods.
Justice Ramakrishnan observed that the agency is frequently accused of selective investigation.
Trust deficit
CBI's need for modernization and public trust
"In most of the cases, even though strong materials were found, the CBI deleted the high level officers and arrayed only low grade officer...This is only the tip of the ice beg," the judge said.
Justice Ramakrishnan stressed that it was high time the CBI adopted modern technology to conduct efficient investigations, or "the question of fair investigation is in peril."
The judge called upon the CBI to restore public faith by making its conduct as pure as "mother's milk."