'Uncomfortable...getting intimate with husband': Indore woman texted lover before murder
What's the story
Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, had allegedly plotted his killing with her lover just three days after their wedding, India Today reported, citing sources.
The couple married on May 10 and went missing on May 23.
Their disappearance ended with Raja's body being discovered on June 2 in a remote area near Cherrapunji.
Chat revelations
Bride texted lover confessing to planning husband's murder
According to India Today TV, Sonam texted her lover, Raj Kushwaha, saying she was uncomfortable with her husband getting intimate with her.
These claims contradict those made by her family that both were happy in their marriage.
The couple got married in Indore on May 10 and had gone on their honeymoon to Meghalaya on May 21.
Arrest and confession
Sonam confessed to hiring contract killers
A week after her husband's body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya, she showed up in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where she was arrested on Sunday.
Four men—Kushwaha, Aakash Rajpoot, Vikas alias Vicky, and Anand—have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.
An autopsy confirmed multiple sharp injuries on Raja's body, with two major wounds on his head.
The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday got a three-day transit remand of Sonam, and she will be taken to Shillong.
Funeral scene
Kushwaha seen at Raja's funeral
In a chilling twist, a video has emerged showing Sonam's father, Devi Singh, being comforted by Kushwaha at Raja's funeral.
Raja's influencer sister, Shrasti, who has been actively updating her followers about the case on Instagram, shared the video and another where police were taking away Sonam.
An eyewitness also alleged that Kushwaha drove a vehicle that transported mourners to Raja's funeral.
"Sonam's family arranged four to five vehicles....Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went," he told PTI.