Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, had allegedly plotted his killing with her lover just three days after their wedding, India Today reported, citing sources.

The couple married on May 10 and went missing on May 23.

Their disappearance ended with Raja's body being discovered on June 2 in a remote area near Cherrapunji.