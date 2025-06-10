Maliyan's half-burnt body was discovered by the police on June 3 in a forest in Katia village, under Muzaffarnagar's Kakrauli police station.

Her father, Rajveer Singh (55), and brother Sumit Singh (24) have since confessed to the crime.

"Rajveer admitted to killing his daughter out of anger over her relationship," Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma told TOI.

"They claimed that she had tarnished the family's reputation with her relationship choices," the officer said.

The third accused, Gurdayal Singh, is absconding.