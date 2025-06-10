What's the story

Tensions flared in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, after a man was caught consuming non-vegetarian food within the premises of the Annamalai temple.

The incident occurred in the Fourth Praharam (outer courtyard) area of the temple, prompting devotees to alert authorities.

When questioned by officials, the man said he had ordered kuska (plain biryani), but a piece of chicken was accidentally packed with it.

He was later taken into custody for questioning.