Man caught eating chicken in Thiruvannamalai temple; taken into custody
What's the story
Tensions flared in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, after a man was caught consuming non-vegetarian food within the premises of the Annamalai temple.
The incident occurred in the Fourth Praharam (outer courtyard) area of the temple, prompting devotees to alert authorities.
When questioned by officials, the man said he had ordered kuska (plain biryani), but a piece of chicken was accidentally packed with it.
He was later taken into custody for questioning.
Legal action
Investigation underway
Temple officials asked the man to pack his food and informed the District Police about the incident. An investigation into the matter is underway.
In January, a similar controversy erupted when Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai criticized Indian Union Muslim League leader and Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani for allegedly eating non-veg at the sacred Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy hill in Madurai.
Past incident
'Deeply unfortunate'
Annamalai called the act "deeply unfortunate," and had demanded action against the MP, saying, "Hindus are a peace-loving community. This MP went up the hill and ate non-vegetarian food. This is very unfortunate. Appeasement politics have taken hold."
Although he did not name Kani directly, he told India Today, "This MP should be dismissed. He created a law and order problem. Deeply unfortunate."