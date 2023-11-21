OnePlus Buds 3 spotted on BIS, India launch imminent

The earbuds could launch in January 2024. Representative image

The OnePlus Buds 3 has appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site, signaling the device is likely to debut in the Indian market soon. Although the BIS listing does not provide any specifications, it confirms the device's name and design. OnePlus's upcoming Buds 3 will continue the design approach established by the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The certification reveals it will come with a square-shaped storage and charging case, akin to the previous model.

Expected specifications of OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds 3 could be equipped with a 10.4mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, providing 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds will feature a metallic finish on the in-ear module and stem. They will measure 4.77g each. They are also expected to get an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case will have an IPX4 rating. The charging case will house a 520mAh battery with 4.5W input, while the earbuds will get a 58mAh battery.

Battery life and connectivity options

With ANC deactivated, the OnePlus Buds 3 is estimated to offer a battery life of nine hours, which extends to 33 hours when combined with the charging case. When ANC is enabled, the earbuds are likely to last for six hours, totaling 22 hours when used with the case. The earbuds could support fast charging. A quick 10-minute charge is purported to supply five hours of listening time. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and dual connections.

OnePlus Buds 3 could launch alongside OnePlus 12

While the release date for the OnePlus Buds 3 remains undisclosed, it is expected to be unveiled alongside the flagship OnePlus 12, slated for launch globally in January 2024. OnePlus has confirmed its hosting its 10th-anniversary event on December 4, which will mark the debut of the OnePlus 12 and Ace 3 in China. The OnePlus Ace 3 could be called OnePlus 12R in global markets, including India.